Red Butte Garden is open year-round with plant interest and events during every season. Click on the links below to find out more.

HOURS (MDT)



Closed Thanksgiving Day and Dec 24-Jan 1 *On days when outdoor concerts are scheduled, garden hours are 9AM-5PM Only Service Animals are allowed in the garden Click to See All Hours

GENERAL ADMISSION

Members: Free

Adults (ages 18-64): $12

Seniors (ages 65+): $10

Military w/ID: $10

Children (ages 3-17): $7

Children (under 3): Free

U of U Faculty/Staff: $10

U of U Students: Free with valid ID

Groups (12 or more) $1 off ea. person

Enjoy half-price admission December, January, and February

CONTACT

(801)585-0556

LOCATION

300 Wakara Way

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

How to Get Here